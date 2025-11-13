Heart officially switches on Christmas! How to listen

13 November 2025, 15:07

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston switch on Christmas
Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston switch on Christmas. Picture: Heart/Global
Heart

By Heart

Mariah Carey has given us the go-ahead... Christmas has officially been switched on at Heart!

Christmas has officially arrived at Heart, which makes Amanda Holden very happy indeed.

It was a Christmas extravaganza in the Heart Breakfast studio, after caller Rachel helped launch our favourite time of year by completing the lyrics to a favourite festive tune.

Watch the moment below:

That means that Heart is now playing our Christmassy faves alongside our usual playlist! You can listen right now on Global Player, DAB+ and online.

All the ways you can listen to Heart

1. Online via Global Player's website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and FM Radio

But that's not all - if you want non-stop Christmas hits, 24/7, we've got you sorted.

Heart Xmas has all the festive feel good bangers you could ever want, all day long.

Listen to Heart Xmas on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart Xmas right now.

Listen To Heart Xmas on DAB+

Due to the growing popularity of Heart Xmas every year, this year the seasonal spin off station will be available on digital radio across the UK meaning Christmas fans can tune in from wherever they are in the UK on DAB+ as well as Global Player, bringing even wider coverage!Scroll through the stations on your DAB+ digital radio until you find Heart Xmas.

Listen To Heart Xmas On Alexa

Just say 'Alexa, Play Heart Xmas' (or “Play Heart Christmas”) to listen live.

Listen To Heart Xmas On Google Smart Speakers

Just say 'Hey Google, Play Heart Xmas' ("Play Heart Christmas")

Listen To Heart Xmas On Sonos Speakers

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart Xmas, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free! Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within Sonos Radio.

How To Listen To Heart

