Heart Love turns into Heart Break with Disney + All's Fair

Heart Love turns into Heart Break. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This November 4th expect an unapologetic glow-up as we turn Heart Love… into Heart Break!

It's thanks to All’s Fair – the must watch Disney + series serving high power and high drama starring Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Niecy Nash.

Lock in to Heart Break Day, November 4th, only on Heart Love.

Listen to Heart Love on Global Player, the official Heart app