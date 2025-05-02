Watch the moment Kieran Williams wins Heart's Make Me A Millionaire!

2 May 2025, 10:40 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 13:57

Heart's Make Me a Millionaire: Watch the moment Kieran Williams becomes Britain's newest millionaire!

By Hope Wilson

Kieran Williams has become Britain's newest millionaire!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire has just made another person a millionaire as Kieran Williams won a whopping £1,000,000 on Friday May 2!

Kieran was given two choices on Wednesday, April 9, when he entered Heart's Make Me A Millionaire - take £6,000 then and there, or enter the Million Pound Final.

When he got through to Mark Wright, Kieran made the last-minute decision to enter the Million Pound Final, and it's a good job he did, as he is now a millionaire!

The Design Engineer, from Tamworth, was left speechless when he opened his safety deposit box with Amanda Holden to find the words 'Heart Make Me A Millionaire', meaning he will be walking away from Heart HQ £1,000,000 richer.

Kieran has just won £1,000,000!
Kieran has just won £1,000,000! Picture: Global

Prior to winning Heart's Make Me A Millionaire, Kieran said he would spend the £1,000,000 on an AAC device for his son, Alex, who is non-verbal. The device would allow Alex to communicate with his friends and family through a sound board, however, these typically cost around £11,000.

As well as using the money to buy this device for Alex, he would also help to purchase other devices for children attending Alex's specialist school for non-verbal children.

Kieran would use the money to pay off his mortgage and take the family on holidays around the world; he's always dreamed of going to New York at Christmas - and now he can!

Earlier this morning Amanda Holden arrived to Heart HQ in style via private jet and Ferrari accompanied by her adorable dog Minnie. Pulling out all the stops, Amanda donned a stunning dress made out of cash, setting the tone of what was going to be a day of excitement.

She then entered the vault and was joined by Kieran who opened box number seven which read 'Heart Make Me A Millionaire', making him one million pounds richer.

Kieran is the sixth person Heart have made a millionaire, with Samantha Hayes winning last year, Magaret Cozter in 2023, Paul Clymer the year before, Shelley Humphries in 2021 and Tommy Norton being the first winner in 2020.

