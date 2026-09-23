Heart launches new ad-free radio service, Heart Plus!

23 September 2026, 06:32 | Updated: 23 September 2026, 06:35

Heart Plus
Heart Plus. Picture: Global
Heart

By Heart

You can now enjoy even more music, without ads!

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Heart has launched a new ad-free* subscription service, Heart Plus!

Enjoy all the shows you know and love, without the ad breaks* and with even more great music to discover, across Heart and its sister stations, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s, Heart 10s, Heart Dance, Heart Musicals, Heart Love and Heart Xmas, whether you’re listening to live radio, Replay or Catch-up.

Subscribe to Heart Plus now on Global Player!

AND, as a Plus subscriber, you'll also get entries into our competitions every week like Cash Call, save 15% in the official Heart merch store, enjoy priority access to events, and receive an exclusive, subscriber-only newsletter.

Heart Plus
Heart Plus. Picture: Global
Heart Plus
Heart Plus. Picture: Global
Heart Plus
Heart Plus. Picture: Global
Heart Plus
Heart Plus. Picture: Global

How to subscribe to Heart Plus

Are you ready to upgrade your listening and enjoy Heart and its sister stations ad-free*? Subscribe to Heart Plus now on Global Player!

New subscribers can try Heart Plus for free through the Global Player mobile app. The free trial is available on mobile app subscriptions only and is limited to one free trial per customer across any of our radio subscription packages.

After your free trial, subscriptions start at £4.99 a month, or £49.99 a year, and this all includes Heart, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s, Heart 10s, Heart Dance, Heart Musicals, Heart Love and Heart Xmas.

You can enjoy ad-free* radio across the UK via Global Player on mobile and laptop once subscribed, as well as Alexa smart speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Apple TV.

Subscribe to Heart Plus now on Global Player here.

*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.

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Live Playlists on Global Player

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Listen to your favourite Heart stations

Heart 70s
Heart 80s
Heart 90s
Heart 00s
Heart 10s
Heart Dance
Heart Musicals
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