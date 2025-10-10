Watch the emotional moment Kay Griffiths wins Heart's Prize of a Lifetime

Kay Griffiths is Heart's Prize of a Lifetime winner. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Aston Merrygold surprised Heart listener Kay Griffiths with the Prize of a Lifetime!

Kay Griffiths from Somerset was surprised by Aston Merrygold this morning as it was revealed she had won Heart's Herculean Prize of a Lifetime for Make Some Noise!

She and her partner Tony received a shock knock on the door when Aston revealed live on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton that the pair had bagged the amazing prize.

After revealing she hadn't won anything apart from a raffle before, Kay was stunned when it was confirmed she was the winner.

Some of the prizes won by Kay include a Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 YES Edition car, £6,000 Thomas Cook holiday voucher, personalised Heart Breakfast jingle, Emma Bunton merch bundle, VIP tickets to Disney’s Hercules the Musical, tickets to Busted Vs Mcfly and a technology prize bundle.

Watch Kay win here:

Kay wins Heart’s Herculean Prize of a Lifetime!

JLS favourite Aston presented Kay with some of her prizes live on air while she revealed to Jamie and Emma she couldn't believe she'd won.

Kay's win comes after Heart presenters Amanda Holden, Jamie Theakston, Ashley Roberts and Pandora took part in Herculean challenges this week for Heart's Make Some Noise.

On Monday October 6th Ashley abseiled 50 stories down Portsmouth’s iconic Spinnaker tower, tackling her fear of heights in order to raise money for Heart's Make Some Noise.

Watch Ashley's challenge here:

Ashley Roberts completes the first ‘Herculean Challenge’!

But the challenges didn't end there as Amanda found herself in a pit of snakes on Tuesday October 7th.

Describing the feeling as like "squirmy muscles", Amanda was surrounded by five snakes including one boa constrictor, three ball pythons and one corn snake.

Luckily she managed to stay in the box for the allocated time meaning Amanda completed her challenge and added more prizes to the pot.

Watch Amanda Holden's challenge here:

Amanda Holden takes on the second Herculean Challenge! 🐍

Heights were back on the agenda on Wednesday October 8th when Jamie was hoisted 20m up in the air in his crane carnage challenge.

Before he was lifted up Jamie admitted he was feeling nauseous and things became even more intense when the crane began moving, raising him towards the sky.

However Jamie pushed through and remained in the basket until he reached the 20m limit, therefore adding prizes to the jackpot.

Jamie Theakston faces his greatest fear in his Herculean Challenge!

Lastly Pandora took to the stage to perform in Disney's Hercules on the West End, meaning she had to put all of her stage fright to the side to complete the challenge.

After spending the day rehearsing with the cast and getting into her costume, Pandora was ready to give it her all and perform like she'd never performed before.

Watch Pandora's challenge here: