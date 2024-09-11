How to listen to Heart 10s on DAB, Global Player and smart speakers

Heart 10s. Picture: Global

Enjoy the best Feel Good hits from the 2010s, 24/7, with Heart 10s!

Heart 10s plays the best feel good hits from the decade that brought us One Direction, Little Mix, Rihanna and many more.

Here's how to tune in:

Listen To Heart 10s on DAB radio

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart 80s.

Heart 10s is available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.

Listen To Heart 10s On Amazon Alexa Devices

Play Heart 10s on Alexa. Picture: Global

Just say 'Alexa, Play Heart 10s' to listen live.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax! Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Listen to Heart 10s on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart 10s right now, or listen on your desktop.

Listen To Heart 10s On Google Smart Speakers

Just say 'Hey Google, Play Heart 10s' to listen live. Picture: Global

Just say 'Hey Google, Play Heart 10s'

Listen To Heart 10s On Apple HomePod

Just say 'Hey Siri, Play Heart 10s' to listen live. Picture: Global

With Siri you can say, "Hey Siri, Play Heart 10s"

Listen To Heart 10s On Sonos Speakers

Heart 80s is available on Sonos speakers, too. Picture: Heart

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart 10s, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free! Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within Sonos Radio.