How to listen to Heart Musicals on DAB, Global Player and smart speakers

Heart Musicals. Picture: Global

Enjoy Non-Stop Showstoppers, 24/7, with Heart Musicals!

Love the West End? Can't get enough of Broadway tunes? Have you seen Grease 100 times?

Heart Musicals is most definitely the radio station for you, with non-stop feel-good showstoppers from the world of stage and screen musicals, from Cats to Les Miserables to The Lion King and much, much more.

Here's how to tune in:

Listen To Heart Musicals on DAB radio

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart Musicals.

Heart Musicals is available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.

Listen To Heart Musicals On Amazon Alexa Devices

Play Heart Musicals on Alexa. Picture: Global

Just say 'Alexa, Play Heart Musicals' to listen live.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax! Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Listen to Heart Musicals on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart Musicals right now, or listen on your desktop.

Listen To Heart Musicals On Google Smart Speakers

Just say 'Hey Google, Play Heart Love' to listen live. Picture: Global

Just say 'Hey Google, Play Heart Musicals'

Listen To Heart Musicals On Apple HomePod

Just say 'Hey Siri, Play Heart Musicals' to listen live. Picture: Global

With Siri you can say, "Hey Siri, Play Heart Musicals"

Listen To Heart Musicals On Sonos Speakers

Heart 80s is available on Sonos speakers, too. Picture: Heart

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart Musicals, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free! Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within Sonos Radio.