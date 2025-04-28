How to watch Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2025 final

28 April 2025, 16:19 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 16:33

How to watch Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2025 final. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final will take place at Heart HQ in London's Leicester Square on Friday, May 2, and there's only one place to watch the £1,000,000 win!

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2025 is almost over, but first we need to find our next winner, who will be walking away from Heart HQ on Friday, May 2, £1,000,000 richer!

We currently have eight people in the Million Pound Final, all who turned down an epic cash prize for their chance to win a life-changing million pounds. We're currently looking for our ninth and final finalist - could it be you?

Here's everything you need to know about the final, including how to stream the Make Me A Millionaire Final on Global Player.

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2025 is almost over, but first we need to find our next winner
Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2025 is almost over, but first we need to find our next winner. Picture: Heart

When is Heart's Make Me A Millionaire Final?

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2025 final will take place on Friday, May 2.

The final, where one person will become £1,000,000 richer, will kick off on Heart Breakfast from 6:30am. The finalists will start selecting their safety deposit boxes from 8:00am.

How do I watch Heart's Make Me A Millionaire Final?

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire Final will be streamed live on Friday, May 2, from 8:00AM on Global Player.

Download Global Player on your phone, tap on live radio and you’ll see us in the top right corner. Or you’ll see us on the home page, scroll up and tap on the live stream.

What happens during the Make Me A Millionaire Final?

On Friday, May 2, the nine Make Me A Millionaire finalists will arrive at Heart HQ in London's Leicester Square where they will wait to find out if they are leaving with a whopping £1,000,000.

After a morning with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the finalists will take turns entering the Million Pound Vault. In the Vault, there will be nine safety deposit boxes, eight of these have nothing in them, but one will have a life-changing £1,000,000 inside!

All the safety deposit boxes will be checked and locked by an independent adjudicator and neither Amanda, Jamie or anyone who works at Heart knows which safety deposit box has the million pounds inside.

With Amanda in the Vault, there will be a box containing a total of nine keys, each one of these is labelled with the name of one of our nine finalists. One by one, Amanda will reach into the box and randomly select one key at a time, which will have a name on it. That person will then make their way into the Vault where they will get the chance to choose a safety deposit box, opening it live on air.

Eight of these boxes will contain the message 'I'm Not A Millionaire,' but one will say 'Heart Make Me A Millionaire' - if the person opens this box, they will win the biggest prize on UK radio - a life-changing £1,000,000!

Watch the moment Samantha Hayes won £1,000,000 with Heart's Make Me A Millionaire last year:

Watch the moment Samantha Hayes becomes a Millionaire

