Make A Millionaire Final: How to watch Jamie and Amanda live from the vault

Join Jamie and Amanda in the Make Me A Millionaire Vault! Picture: Heart

Today is the day... Heart will make someone a Millionaire! Join us here in our live blog and be at the heart of the action!

It's Make Me A Millionaire Final day at Heart - and we are so excited to be to be giving one listener a life-changing amount of money!

Join us here for all the action, and find out how to watch live...

What happens today?

Amanda Holden will be coming live and direct from the Make Me A Millionaire Vault. It’s dark, there are bars on the walls, a load of safety deposit boxes, a big red table and a giant safe.

Inside that safe, are 38 numbered balls. All our finalists will be on a live Zoom call, and each one of those finalists has been assigned to one of the balls.

Amanda will randomly select nine balls out of the safe… Those nine will then go through to the Grand Final later this morning to play for that life changing ONE MILLION POUNDS!

.@ImAshleyRoberts gives us a sneak peek around the Make Me A Millionaire Vault! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/y4RLehY4Te — Heart (@thisisheart) May 28, 2021

One more person will join them - this could still be you!

Jamie and Amanda will announce today's winning artist at 8am. When you hear them play before 9am text in for a chance to win the tenth and last place in the Make Me A Millionaire Grand Final.

How can I watch the Make Me A Millionaire Final?

We will be live streaming all the action from the Million Pound Vault live on Heart's Facebook, Twitter, Global Player - and on this page!

To watch all the action from the initial selection onwards, you can do via Global Player.

Simply open the app, or go to the website and press the 'watch live' icon. Jamie and Amanda will say on air when we are broadcasting, or you can just keep an eye on it!

Look out for this icon on Global Player to watch the live stream of the final. Picture: Heart

To watch the Grand Final from 9am on Facebook, click here (and give us a like if you haven't already)

We will also be giving live updates via Twitter, click here to follow the finalists' journey (and tell us you're tuned in @thisisheart!)

Who is in the Million Pound Grand Final?

Since the game began in March, hundreds of people have opted to 'take the money', nabbing anything from £1,000 to £20,000!

But a tiny group - just 38 people - chose to enter the Million Pound Final.

They were whittled down to just nine people, and along with one more lucky listener - they have their fingers crossed that they will be getting a six figure lump sum in their bank account... today!