Watch as Kieran Williams surprises parents with Make Me A Millionaire win

2 May 2025, 13:33 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 13:36

Kieran FaceTimed his mum, Merna, and his dad, Peter, to tell them the good news
Kieran FaceTimed his mum, Merna, and his dad, Peter, to tell them the good news. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kieran Williams didn't tell his parents he was in the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire - so imagine how surprised they were when he called to tell them he had won a life-changing £1,000,000.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kieran Williams was ecstatic when he won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2025 on Friday, May 2, making him £1,000,000 richer.

Our winner had an emotional reunion with his wife, Barbara, in the Heart studio after he opened the safety deposit box in the vault and read the words 'Heart, Make Me A Millionaire!'.

Later, in the studio with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Kieran FaceTimed his mum, Merna, and his dad, Peter, to tell them the good news.

Kieran had told a white lie to his parents before travelling to London for the final, telling them that he and Babs had won trip and overnight stay in a hotel. He wasn't entirely lying, but he forgot to mention he had a one in nine chance of walking away with the million pounds.

Peter, Kieran's dad, was baffled when he got a call from Jamie and Amanda in the Heart studio, accompanied by his son. Kieran told him: "I’ve got a bit of good news a bit of bad. I turned down £6,000 so I haven’t got that, but I won a million. I’m a millionaire!"

“It’s been a long old three weeks dad," he went on: “A little bit of a white lie, we did win a hotel, we have done a bit of sightseeing but obviously it was Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire competition.”

Peter replied: "It’s not a wind up is it? They told us they were going down just for a night and stopping at a hotel in Leicester Square on a competition they’d won...I’m shaking."

He went on: "I’m just dead chuffed for them, I know their mortgage is up for renewal and they were worried about that with the interest rates."

When Amanda asked what he wanted Kieran to buy him with the money, he replied: "Just give me the money for a KFC!"

Kieran also called his mum, Merna, who was babysitting their three-year-old daughter Ellie when she got the news of the million pound win. Like Peter, Merna had no idea her son was in the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire.

She was with Kieran and Babs' daughter, Ellie, when she picked up the phone, and was speechless when she found out the news.

"He’s brilliant, always has been," Merna said: "You couldn’t ask for a better son."

Watch the moment Kieran won £1,000,000 here:

Heart's Make Me a Millionaire: Watch the moment Kieran Williams becomes Britain's newest millionaire!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Listen to your favourite Heart stations

Heart 70s
Heart 80s
Heart 90s
Heart 00s
Heart 10s
Heart Dance
Heart Musicals
Heart Love

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Showbiz

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle

Chris Hughes reportedly heading to Ibiza for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Chris Hughes to reveal 'real truth' about JoJo Siwa as he 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating'

Showbiz

Ed Sheeran has announced three huge summer shows

Ed Sheeran announces three homecoming Ipswich shows: Tickets and dates revealed

Music

Amanda appears to have also nailed the dress code for the Million Pound Final!

Amanda Holden travels to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final in style

Showbiz

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show

MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

Married at First Sight

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

Married at First Sight

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues

Stacey Solomon left speechless after Joe Swash storms out of tense therapy session

Showbiz

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together

Fans spot clues JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are secretly 'together' after Celebrity Big Brother stint

Showbiz

Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Showbiz

Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August?

UK weather: When will the Spring heatwave end?

Weather

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

Married at First Sight

Stacey appeared devastated as she updated fans on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon shares tearful update on dog Teddy as she confesses she's 'cried a lot'

Showbiz

Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

Married at First Sight

Dance Moms icon Jessalynn has commented on her daughter's break-up.

JoJo Siwa’s mum Jessalynn hints at real reason for daughter's split with Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo opened up about her 'secret code' with Chris.

JoJo Siwa finally reveals what she wrote on Chris Hughes' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother