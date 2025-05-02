Watch as Kieran Williams surprises parents with Make Me A Millionaire win

Kieran FaceTimed his mum, Merna, and his dad, Peter, to tell them the good news. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

Kieran Williams didn't tell his parents he was in the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire - so imagine how surprised they were when he called to tell them he had won a life-changing £1,000,000.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kieran Williams was ecstatic when he won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2025 on Friday, May 2, making him £1,000,000 richer.

Our winner had an emotional reunion with his wife, Barbara, in the Heart studio after he opened the safety deposit box in the vault and read the words 'Heart, Make Me A Millionaire!'.

Later, in the studio with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Kieran FaceTimed his mum, Merna, and his dad, Peter, to tell them the good news.

Kieran had told a white lie to his parents before travelling to London for the final, telling them that he and Babs had won trip and overnight stay in a hotel. He wasn't entirely lying, but he forgot to mention he had a one in nine chance of walking away with the million pounds.

Peter, Kieran's dad, was baffled when he got a call from Jamie and Amanda in the Heart studio, accompanied by his son. Kieran told him: "I’ve got a bit of good news a bit of bad. I turned down £6,000 so I haven’t got that, but I won a million. I’m a millionaire!"

“It’s been a long old three weeks dad," he went on: “A little bit of a white lie, we did win a hotel, we have done a bit of sightseeing but obviously it was Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire competition.”

Peter replied: "It’s not a wind up is it? They told us they were going down just for a night and stopping at a hotel in Leicester Square on a competition they’d won...I’m shaking."

He went on: "I’m just dead chuffed for them, I know their mortgage is up for renewal and they were worried about that with the interest rates."

When Amanda asked what he wanted Kieran to buy him with the money, he replied: "Just give me the money for a KFC!"

Kieran also called his mum, Merna, who was babysitting their three-year-old daughter Ellie when she got the news of the million pound win. Like Peter, Merna had no idea her son was in the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire.

She was with Kieran and Babs' daughter, Ellie, when she picked up the phone, and was speechless when she found out the news.

"He’s brilliant, always has been," Merna said: "You couldn’t ask for a better son."

Watch the moment Kieran won £1,000,000 here: