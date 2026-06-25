Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2026: How to watch and listen live

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire: How to watch live. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Here's how you can watch Heart's Make Me A Millionaire live on Friday June 26th!

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Heart's Make Me A Millionaire is back and we're changing someone's life by making them Britain's newest millionaire!

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden will be hosting the live final, where one of the 10 contestants will win an incredible one million pounds.

How to watch and listen live

Listen and watch the special LIVE broadcast on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Friday June 26, from 6.30-10am on Global Player and YouTube and across the UK.

Listen and watch on Global Player here.

You can also watch live on Heart's YouTube channel here.

See all the ways to listen to Heart on FM, DAB, smart speakers here.