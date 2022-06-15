Is Gavin and Stacey returning? Pam and Mick spotted in Barry

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb have been spotted on Barry Island... Picture: Alamy/Louis Ross/Barrybados

After rumours circulated that the Gavin and Stacey cast were filming in Barry Island, Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden did some digging...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Earlier this week, rumours started swirling that the Gavin & Stacey cast were back filming in Wales.

In possibly the most exciting bit of news of the year, actual Pam and Mick (Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb to their friends) were spotted hanging out together on Barry Island.

To get to the bottom of these rumours, Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden went full detective mode and managed to track down someone who encountered them on the day in question.

Jane works in a coffee shop by the sea on Barry Island, and sold Alison some decaf tea.

Gavin & Stacey first aired in 2007. Picture: BBC/Alamy

Speaking to Jamie and Amanda on the phone, she said: "I was at work the other day and I saw two familiar faces walking past, they were being followed by a film crew."

She added that she didn't take much notice as filming is often being done on the island, and that she 'carried on with her day'.

Jane then continued: "a little bit later on, a lady came up and asked me to fill a flask up with three cups of decaf tea, which I did.

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb played Pam and Mick Shipman. Picture: Alamy

"I finished my day and then I came home, and was sat having a little five minutes to check my social media."

She then revealed that she saw photos of Alison and Larry drinking the very flask of tea that she'd sold them.

The last Gavin & Stacey episode to air was the Christmas special in 2019. It ended on a huge cliffhanger, with Nessa (played by Ruth Jones) proposing to Smithy (James Corden). Naturally, fans of the BBC show have been clamouring for more episodes ever since.