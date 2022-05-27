Exclusive

Relive the life-changing Make Me A Millionaire Final

By Naomi Bartram

Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire came to an emotional end on Friday (May 27) when Paul Clymer won £1,000,000.

After three months and thousands of entrants, 39 brave contestants chose to trade a cash prize for the chance to win big.

As the exciting day arrived, all the finalists made their way to Heart HQ with their friends and family to nervously await their fate.

Amanda Holden then stepped into the Heart vault where she stood in front of 39 locked safety deposit boxes.

Paul Clymer won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire. Picture: Heart

One by one, the contestants were then randomly chosen to join Amanda and pick which number box they wanted to open.

After 14 finalists were disappointed to find out they hadn’t won big, it was Paul’s turn to choose his number.

As he opened box number 30 - which is his daughter's birthday - he saw the words "Heart Make Me A Millionaire!" and money fell from the sky.

Paul's Million Pound Dream is to take his family away somewhere sunny where they can plan what to do with the money.

After that, he wants to buy a house and use the rest of the money to set his four children up in life.

Joining Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in the studio with his partner of 21 years, Martyne, Paul still couldn’t believe what had just happened.

"It's just a surreal moment I'm in at the moment, it's crazy times, it's mad", he told the Heart Breakfast presenters.

Martyne added: "I'm in shock, I honestly didn't think this was going to happen, I was just looking forward to a nice day out."

Talking about what they will do now, Paul said: "Something I'd like to do is go on holiday, take it all in, digest the whole lot and think about what we're going to do."