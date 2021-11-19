Watch the moment Jamie and Amanda switched on Christmas on Heart!

By Heart reporter

Jamie and Amanda switched on Christmas on Friday morning's Heart Breakfast!

Jamie and Amanda finally switched on Christmas on Heart Breakfast on Friday November 19, meaning the festive season is officially here!

This year, the official start to Christmas has been in YOUR hands - and Countdown to Christmas started two weeks ago.

Every morning on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, one listener has attempted to answer five Christmassy questions in 30 seconds in the hopes of turning on Christmas, and today we finally had a winner!

We've finally switched on Christmas! Picture: Heart

This morning, it was all down to Laura, who started her Christmas decorating all the way back in September.

After getting all the festive questions right with seconds to spare, Laura won the game - and we couldn't have been more excited!

Jamie and Amanda then played Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You, officially marking the start of the festive season.

Christmas is officially here! Picture: Heart

Heart will be playing your favourite festive tunes daily from now through to December - listen on Global Player.