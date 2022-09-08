DJ Paul Oakenfold confirms his track will feature in the new Big Brother
8 September 2022, 12:04 | Updated: 8 September 2022, 12:11
Paul revealed the news in an exclusive chat with Toby Anstis.
Listen now on Global Player: My Life In Music... with Paul Oakenfold
The DJ and producer was chatting to Toby Anstis about the music that has influenced his life in an interview accompanying a brand new playlist he has curated exclusively for Global Player, released today.
During the interview, Toby Anstis asked Paul Oakenfold if his iconic Big Brother theme tune will feature in the new series of Big Brother
You can listen to the full interview, Heart Dance presents My Life In Music with Paul Oakenfold, on Global Player now.