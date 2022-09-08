Exclusive

DJ Paul Oakenfold confirms his track will feature in the new Big Brother

My Life In Music, with Paul Oakenfold. Picture: Global Player

By Heart

Paul revealed the news in an exclusive chat with Toby Anstis.

Listen now on Global Player: My Life In Music... with Paul Oakenfold

The DJ and producer was chatting to Toby Anstis about the music that has influenced his life in an interview accompanying a brand new playlist he has curated exclusively for Global Player, released today.

Paul Oakenfold Headlining Glastonbury Other Stage 1999. Picture: Getty

During the interview, Toby Anstis asked Paul Oakenfold if his iconic Big Brother theme tune will feature in the new series of Big Brother

They've asked us if they can use it and of course! I mean, you know, it's part of Big Brother. Whether you liked the show or not, you know that theme and it will come back around. - Paul Oakenfold

You can listen to the full interview, Heart Dance presents My Life In Music with Paul Oakenfold, on Global Player now.