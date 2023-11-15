Take That superfan: Tell us why you deserve a Take That treat

Superfan Promotion on Heart Network, November 2023 – Specific Rules

1. The ‘Superfan Promotion’ (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Wednesday 15th November 2023 to Monday 20th November 2023 on Heart Network. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is SJM. The ‘Prize Providers’ are Global, The NDL Group, and SJM.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion for the chance to attend a special event, you must be free to come to London on Sunday 26th November 2023 and:

a. Go online to the Promotion entry page at www.heart.co.uk/win and register your details.

b. Explain in 50 words why you are a Take That Superfan. Your reasons should include the following criteria,

i) Why you are a Take That superfan.

ii) What makes your story unique.

iii) What makes your story entertaining and engaging.

Your reasons will make up your online entry (your “Submission”).

4. If you are selected as the winner, you will be required to attend a special event on Sunday 26th November 2023.

5. Online entry will open at 0630 on Wednesday 15th November 2023 and close at 1600 on Monday 20th November

2023. Submissions received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

6. Within one day of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible Submissions will be entered into a draw. 100 Submissions will be selected at random and will be judged by a panel of judges including one independent judge on the criteria outlined in 3b on these Terms and Conditions.

7. One finalist Submission will be selected based on the set criteria above and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via email or telephone on the details used to register to enter the Promotion. If such finalist does not respond within 2 hours from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize, and we shall be entitled to select another finalist from the original randomly selected list of 100 Submissions for that location. That subsequent finalist must respond to the notification email or call within 2 hours of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize. This process will continue until we have a finalist who is successfully contacted.

8. If none of the shortlisted 100 Submissions are deemed to meet the stated criteria, another 100 Submissions will be drawn at random, and one Submission will be selected as the finalist subject to the judging criteria and process as outlined above and contacted as per clause 7.

9. In the event that there are less than 100 Submissions, then all entries received will be subject to the judging process as above.

10. In the event that we do not receive any suitable Submissions that meet the eligibility criteria we reserve the right to withhold the prize associated.

11. Entries deemed by us to be rude, offensive, defamatory, illegal or condoning dangerous behaviour will be removed from the Promotion.

12. The judges’ decision in all cases will be final and no conversation or correspondence about the results will be entered into.

13. You must also be available on Thursday 23rd November 2023 from 1000 to 1100 to attend a zoom call with the Heart Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden and willing to participate in an on-air game.

14. You must also give consent for your interactions with Heart Breakfast to Broadcast on air and on our digital and social channels.

15. By submitting your entry to this Promotion, you confirm that you have obtained the consent of any individual that feature in your Submission (in the case of children under the age of 18, you have obtained the consent of the child’s parent/guardian) and agree to notify us immediately if their consent is withdrawn at any time.

16. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion and announced as the winner on air on the Heart Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

17. We and the Promotion Partner and the Prize Provider may publish and publicise your submission, name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example any one included in the submission/a guest/a travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

18. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

19. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the

time of entry.

20. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

21. The entrant must be able to attend a special event, and be free to come to London on Sunday 26th November 2023.

22. The entrant must be able to attend a zoom call with the Heart Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda

Holden on Thursday 23rd November 2023 between 1000 and 1100 and give consent to Broadcast.

23. The entrant must be the legal owner of their Submission.

Prize:

24. One winning entrant will receive the following:

25. Two tickets to a special event on Sunday 26th November 2023 in London.

26. £100 towards return travel included to Central London on Sunday 26th November, returning Monday 27th November 2023.

27. Accommodation for one night on Sunday 26th November 2023 in a central London hotel for two people.

Prize Terms and Conditions

28. If a winner does not show up to on the day that they won for, for any reason, they

will forfeit the remainder of the prize and all other elements of the prize.

29. If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the

Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In

accordance with the Clause below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize.

30. We will not be liable for any artist delay or cancellation.

31. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will

be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, spending money and food is not

included within the prize.

32. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

33. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

34. Hotel stay will be in Central London for one night on Sunday 26th November 2023. Travel will be £100 in the winner’s bank account sent by Global.

35. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

36. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

37. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

38. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

39. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

40. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

41. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.