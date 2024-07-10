James Corden talks final Gavin and Stacey episode and reveals when filming starts

10 July 2024, 09:08

James Corden has chatted to Heart Breakfast
James Corden has chatted to Heart Breakfast. Picture: Getty/Instagram/James Corden

James Corden has spoken to Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about all things Gavin and Stacey, The Constituent and Crocs!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Corden joined Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to spill all the gossip on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

Chatting about the final episode of the iconic show, James talks about filming the episode soon, as well as his emotional reaction to finishing the series.

However it's not all about Gavin and Stacey, as the actor opened up about working with Anna Maxwell Martin Zachary Hart in his new play The Constituent.

After hitting the headlines for delaying his play in order to support England in the Euros, he opened up about his love for the Three Lions and revealed his thoughts on Crocs...

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am-10am weekdays

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Showbiz

Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier

Who is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte? Their marriage, kids and split rumours explained

Showbiz

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Showbiz

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Showbiz

Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years

Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

Showbiz

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children

Showbiz

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Showbiz

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk

Showbiz

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Showbiz

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Showbiz

Love Island bombshell Josh Oyinsan is looking for love this summer

Who is Love Island contestant Josh Oyinsan? Age, job, football team and where he's from

TV & Movies

Love Island has welcomed new contestant Reuben Collins

Who is Love Island contestant Reuben Collins? Age, job, football team and where he's from

TV & Movies

Gladiator 2 will be released 24 years after the first film came out

Gladiator 2 trailer, release date, plot and full cast revealed

TV & Movies

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic fact file - Age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz fact file - Tennis star's age, height, girlfriend, net worth, Instagram and tattoos explained

Showbiz

Supporting your country by showing your pride in the form of flags could be expensive

Flying the English flag on your car could lead to a £2,500 fine

Lifestyle

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday