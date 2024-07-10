James Corden talks final Gavin and Stacey episode and reveals when filming starts

James Corden has chatted to Heart Breakfast. Picture: Getty/Instagram/James Corden

James Corden has spoken to Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about all things Gavin and Stacey, The Constituent and Crocs!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Corden joined Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to spill all the gossip on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

Chatting about the final episode of the iconic show, James talks about filming the episode soon, as well as his emotional reaction to finishing the series.

However it's not all about Gavin and Stacey, as the actor opened up about working with Anna Maxwell Martin Zachary Hart in his new play The Constituent.

After hitting the headlines for delaying his play in order to support England in the Euros, he opened up about his love for the Three Lions and revealed his thoughts on Crocs...

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am-10am weekdays