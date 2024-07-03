Exclusive

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri talk all things Formula One

3 July 2024, 09:51

Lando Norris fails his driving test 🫣

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri joined Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to talk all things Formula One.

Formula One favourites Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to chat about their exciting careers.

While the McLaren drivers are getting prepared for Silverstone this weekend, they chatted to us about their upcoming races, as well as revealing some secret behind-the-scenes gossip from the paddock.

The pair also received a surprise call from F1 legend David Coulthard where they were put through their paces and took part in Heart's very own driving test.

