Exclusive

Perrie Edwards talks new single 'Tears' and reveals special guest on upcoming album

21 June 2024, 09:30

Perrie confirms son Axel features on her new album 😱

Perrie Edwards joined Jamie Theakston and Davina McCall to chat about her new single, motherhood and bond with Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Perrie Edwards, 30, has released her brand new song 'Tears' and revealed she has a secret guest on her album- her son Axel!

The superstar singer spoke to Heart Breakfast about her exciting solo career, which saw her debut single 'Forget About Us' shoot to the top of the charts.

After working with Ed Sheeran, the 30-year-old is at the top of her game with no signs of slowing down.

She chatted to Jamie and Davina about her upcoming single, exciting collaborations and friendship with fellow Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

