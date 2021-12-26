Non-Stop NYE 2021: Join Toby Anstis for 7 hours of Club Classics on Heart

By Heart reporter

You're invited to the UK's BIGGEST New Year's Eve party... join Toby Anstis for seven hours of non-stop Club Classics, live on Heart!

There's a brand new year on the horizon - and we want you to start it off in style, partying the night away with Heart!

On Friday December 31st, Toby Anstis will be at the helm of a very, very special Club Classics show, pounding out non-stop bangers for seven hours - with no ad breaks!

So whether you're having a big night in with your loved ones, are out working, or are planning to spend the evening reflecting on the past 12 months with a cocktail or two, make sure you're tuned in to Heart!

And this year, for the first time ever, we're asking you to add us on WhatsApp and send in a voicenote - we'll be playing the best ones out on the night, letting you send your best wishes and hopes for 2022 to the nation.

Toby Anstis will be playing YOUR voicenotes throughout the show . Picture: Heart

To get involved, download Global Player, head to Heart then scroll down until you see the WhatsApp logo. Give it a tap, it'll open a chat, then press that record button and press send!

We want to hear from as many of you as possible, remember, you're all guests at the UK's BIGGEST NYE party!

It's the biggest New Year's Eve party in the UK - and you're invited! Picture: Heart

How to listen to Heart's Non-Stop NYE with Toby Anstis on December 31 from 6pm