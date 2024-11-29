How to join in with Dev's Big Christmas Light Switch On!

It's Dev's Big Christmas Light Switch On! Picture: Heart/Getty

If you’ve started putting up your decorations we have the perfect date for your diary…

Heart wants you and the whole family to get involved in something really special!

Dev's Big Christmas Light Switch On will be one of the biggest mass Christmas light switch ons the nation has ever seen!

It’s happening on Thursday, December 5th, at 7.45pm - and we need YOU to be part of it.

Here’s how to get involved:

If you want to be involved in the Big Christmas Light Switch On, sign up using the form below, or text your name and the word Dev to 82122.

Get your lights ready at home, at your office or where you work, for your street, or even the whole town!

Then, this Thursday, that's the 5th of December we’ll turn them on together!

It'll be a night to remember for years!

