Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez on why she would never want to be proposed to in public

14 February 2022, 19:34

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jennifer Lopez told Heart's Dev Griffin that while she may love PDA, she doesn't think a proposal is made for a public place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin on Monday night's show to discuss their new film, Marry Me.

And while Jennifer's character in the movie, Kat Valdez, is happy to share the most precious moments of her relationship with the world, the singer and actress has very different views of her own.

Talking on the show, Jennifer revealed that while she "loved" PDAs, she thinks that proposals should be kept private and between a couple.

She explained: "I love public displays of romance. I don't know if I would love a proposal [in public], that's a more intimate thing between two people."

She added: "I do think a proposal is kind of a sacred intimate thing that should just be between two people when you're about to pledge your lives to each other, that's a big deal."

You can watch the full interview with Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma in the video player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

The three victims have hit £100,000 worth of donations

Tinder Swindler victims rake in £100,000 of donations on GoFundMe

Netflix

How much do you love your pet? And is it more than your significant other?

Almost half of pet owners love their cat or dog more than their partner, study finds

Lifestyle

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Inventing Anna are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Are Nick and Danielle from Love Is Blind still together?

Are Nick and Danielle from Love Is Blind still together?

TV & Movies

There's a lot of choice in the supermarket Valentine's Day meal deals

Valentine's Day supermarket meal deals 2022: Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda

Lifestyle

Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian Kent in Inventing Anna

Who plays journalist Vivian Kent in Inventing Anna and where have you seen her before?

TV & Movies

Dani Harmer has welcomed her second child

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer welcomes baby - and reveals adorable name

Celebrities

If you're looking for some baby name inspiration, you may want to look away from this list...

The baby names that are banned in parts of the world - including Nutella and Ikea

Lifestyle

Matt LeBlanc has reportedly split from Aurora Mulligan

Matt LeBlanc 'splits from Top Gear producer girlfriend' after six years together

Celebrities

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton met Karl and Susan Kennedy during their London holiday

Emma Bunton devastated Neighbours is axed 15 years after she made cameo appearance
Kevin speaks to Betty Boo

Nineties pop icon Betty Boo tells Kevin Hughes about her new music
Here's the naughtiest names in the UK

Jack is officially the naughtiest name, according to a new study

Lifestyle

The ending for This Is Going To Hurt has been explained

This Is Going To Hurt's ending explained with Adam Kay facing huge decision

TV & Movies

Aqualyx injections can help dissolve the fat in a double chin

Leading aesthetics doctor explains how double chin dissolving injection works

Beauty