Blake Lively is speechless as she meets her Spice Girls' idol Emma Bunton

10 August 2024, 10:14 | Updated: 10 August 2024, 10:22

Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, surprises Spice Girls superfan Blake Lively

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Watch the amazing moment Spice Girls superfan Blake Lively comes face-to-face with Baby Spice herself.

Blake Lively was left speechless when she finally got to meet Spice Girls' Emma Bunton at Heart this week after decades of being a die-hard fans of the iconic British girl group, and in particular Baby Spice herself.

The star of the highly-anticipated new movie It Ends With Us popped into the Heart HQ ahead of the UK release this week and was given a real treat when we bought her face-to-face with Emma, who was equally as excited to meet Blake.

When they came together, Blake couldn't wait to tell Emma that she was wearing a bejewelled 'BABY' necklace which she's had since she was ten-years-old. The necklace is so important to her that she admitted that it is often stored in a safe alongside her wedding ring.

Blake Lively was so excited to meet Baby Spice herself
Blake Lively was so excited to meet Baby Spice herself. Picture: Heart

Speaking to Emma, Blake explained why the Spice Girls meant so much to her growing up and why that remains to this day. She explained: "When the Spice Girls came to their power, [it was a time when] women were always pit against each other.

"[The Spice Girls] was the first and longest lasting example in my life of 'no, we can show up for each other' and we can be very different, we can compliment each other and we can oppose each other but this is what womanhood and female-hood looks like."

Blake admitted to Emma that she is also on a mission to work with the entire girl group on a documentary about the Spice Girls, reassuring Emma that she will organise the whole thing.

Blake Lively's dreams came true when she got to chat to Spice Girls' Baby Spice Emma Bunton
Blake Lively's dreams came true when she got to chat to Spice Girls' Baby Spice Emma Bunton. Picture: Heart

Proving she really is the biggest Spice Girls fan, Blake went on to perform the rap from Wannabe before proving that she knew when Emma Bunton's birthday was.

Before they parted ways, Blake asked Emma to wear her BABY necklace for a little while so it could be "minted" by her - and of course they had to get a picture together!

Watch the full interview in the player above.

