Exclusive

Emma Bunton teases Spice Girls anniversary announcement

Emma Bunton has spoken out on the Spice Girls announcement. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Heart presenter Emma Bunton has spoken out about the Spice Girls' recent Tweet.

Heart's Emma Bunton has spoken out about a recent Tweet from the Spice Girls on her Sunday evening show.

Fans got very excited last week when the official Spice Girls account shared a message with the hashtag ‘#Spiceworld25’, celebrating 25 years since the girls released Spice World.

Hinting at an incoming announcement, the tweet also featured the instantly recognisable branding from their second album and a brand new slogan.

Spice Girls shared a Tweet celebrating 25 years since Spice World. Picture: Alamy

After it received more than 20,000, Emma has opened up about the message saying she ‘can’t believe’ it’s been 25 years since their first album Spice World was released.

“We did do a tweet a little video saying Spice Girls 25 and it got loads of chat,” Emma said during her segment ‘90s at 9 o’clock’ on Heart.

She continued: “And all I can say is can you believe it was 25 years ago.

“It was 1997 when Spice World our movie and Spice World the album both came out. We had such fun filming the film and doing the album at the same time, it was hectic but amazing.”

This comes after the girl group’s official website was changed to include new branding which references their album.

Emma and her bandmates Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Halliwell also unveiled a lyric video of Wannabe as they marked 26 years since their debut single last week.

Could these all be hints that plans are in the works for a big anniversary tour?

Fans are certainly hoping so, as one said: “"New music please,” while another wrote: "So exciting #Spiceworld25."

A third commented: "Here we go,” while a fourth wrote: "OMG !!!!! Yesssss!!"