Apply now: Propose to your partner on Heart Breakfast

You could propose on Heart Breakfast! Picture: Heart

Looking for an engagement idea like no other? We want to help you make it the best proposal ever!

This year on Heart Breakfast, Jamie & Amanda want to make your Valentines the most special Valentines of your life.

We want you to come on the show to propose to your other half, live on air!

So if you’re thinking of proposing at the most romantic time of the year, then we want to hear from you.

In typical Jamie & Amanda fashion, they might even have a couple of surprises up their sleeves to help make your proposal the best proposal ever.

Let us know who you are, who you want to propose to, how long you’ve been together and any special reasons why you want to propose to them soon!