Barney Walsh refuses to deny romance with former Miss World

25 January 2022, 15:53 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 15:57

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Bradley Walsh's son Barney remained tight-lipped about his romance with Stephanie Del Valle Diaz as he spoke to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast.

Barney Walsh, 24, refused to deny his reported romance with former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle Diaz as he joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this week.

The Chase's Bradley Walsh joined his son on the show where they discussed Barney's love life following reports he had gone official with the Puerto Rican beauty.

When asked by Amanda if he was single, Barney remained tight-lipped about the romance, but did not deny that he had a girlfriend.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

