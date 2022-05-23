Exclusive

Best teacher in the world Andria Zafirakou gives her revision tips

23 May 2022, 08:29

Andria Zafirakou - who is the 2018 Global Teacher Prize British winner - joins Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Best Teacher in the World Andria Zafirakou has shared her revision tips with Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Andria is a teacher at Alperton Community School in Brent and was crowned the best teacher in the world in 2018.

Using the prize money, Andria founded a charity called Artists in Residence (AiR) which aims to improve arts education.

And as thousands of kids get ready to take their exams this week, Andria shared her top tips for revising with Jamie and Amanda.

Speaking on the show today, she said: “I’d just say give it the best you can do, do not stress next year will be another year.

“Just remember that you’ve got July, you’re going to have the best summer holidays ever.”

Her tips include revising with ‘lovely scents’ such as rosemary around you, as well as teaching someone else and using different shaped revision cards.

Check out her full list of tips in the video above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Plane passengers were sent into a panic after seeing the sign

Gatwick plane passengers panic over prankster's sign that says 'Welcome to Luton'

Lifestyle

BGT fans think they know how Ryland Petty's trick was done

Britain's Got Talent viewers ‘work out’ Harry Potter paper magic trick

TV & Movies

Charles and Camilla are making an appearance on EastEnders

Prince Charles and Camilla will star in special EastEnders episode for Queen's Jubilee

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a shirt from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped blouse from Albaray

Celebrities

Ash Palmisciano has opened up about his mum's death

Emmerdale's Ash Palmisciano shares heartbreak after death of his mum

TV & Movies

Richard is engaged to Ingrid Oliver

Pointless star Richard Osman announces engagement to Doctor Who's Ingrid Oliver

Celebrities

An Ed Sheeran lookalike appeared on yesterday's This Morning

Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike

TV & Movies

A woman has asked for advice over her flight

Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats

Lifestyle

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993

Hocus Pocus release date officially confirmed by Disney

TV & Movies

The incredible holiday home is situated in Nottinghamshire

You can hire a UK party house with its own night club and games room

Lifestyle

Squid Game season two is officially in the works

Squid Game season two release date teased by series creator

TV & Movies

The vase sold for half a million at an auction

A vase kept in a family's kitchen sells for £1.5 million

Lifestyle

Denise Van Outen split with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall earlier this year

Gogglebox replaces Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall

Gogglebox

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of second baby

Celebrities

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities