Exclusive

Best teacher in the world Andria Zafirakou gives her revision tips

Andria Zafirakou - who is the 2018 Global Teacher Prize British winner - joins Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Best Teacher in the World Andria Zafirakou has shared her revision tips with Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Andria is a teacher at Alperton Community School in Brent and was crowned the best teacher in the world in 2018.

Using the prize money, Andria founded a charity called Artists in Residence (AiR) which aims to improve arts education.

And as thousands of kids get ready to take their exams this week, Andria shared her top tips for revising with Jamie and Amanda.

Speaking on the show today, she said: “I’d just say give it the best you can do, do not stress next year will be another year.

“Just remember that you’ve got July, you’re going to have the best summer holidays ever.”

Her tips include revising with ‘lovely scents’ such as rosemary around you, as well as teaching someone else and using different shaped revision cards.

Check out her full list of tips in the video above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart