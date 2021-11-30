Heart Breakfast's Big Christmas Lights Switch On

By Heart reporter

All this week on Heart Breakfast we are lighting up the nation... one Christmas bulb at a time!

We can all agree that one of the most magical bits of the lead up to Christmas is switching the Christmas lights on and seeing the house plunged into colour.

And we want you and the whole family to get involved in something really special.

THIS IS THE HEART BREAKFAST BIG CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH ON!

On Friday 3rd December, the whole nation will come together and just after 7am, everyone will be switching their lights on at the same time.

SET THE DATE IN YOUR CALENDAR – THIS IS GOING TO BE HUGE!

Up and down the country, we’re going to go live to living rooms, cross over to offices and say hello to houses switching on their Christmas lights for 2021.

