Calvin Harris says he ‘felt like an imposter’ working with Justin Timberlake

5 August 2022, 09:28

Calvin Harris appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman.

International DJ Calvin Harris has said he felt like an 'imposter' while working with Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams on his new song.

The 38-year-old recently released his brand new track Stay With Me and opened up about shooting the video.

He said: "When it came to shooting the video for this song, seeing Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams in the same place on a video and being in the video, I felt like an absolute imposter."

He went on to add that Justin pulls out his freestyle moves from his 'Rock Your Body' days back in the noughties, adding: "It just felt like a fantastic thing to witness."

Elsewhere in the chat, Calvin went on to speak about other huge stars he's collaborated with, including Snoop Dogg.

"Snoop is amazing," he said.

"I didn’t get to work with him in person for this album, but the last album, he loves in this converted aircraft hanger in LA and he has a basketball court and a studio and a TV studio in his house, yeah it was nice."

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

