Camila Cabello tells Heart Breakfast she wrote new song Bam Bam with Ed Sheeran in two hours

Camila Cabello has told Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden what it's really like working with Ed Sheeran.

Camila Cabello has said she wrote her new song with Ed Sheeran in a matter of hours.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast on Tuesday, the 25-year-old told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden all about the track Bam Bam.

“I had written this song with my collaborators and I was looking for the perfect person,” she said.

“So I sent it to Ed and he loved it and got back to me right away, and said he couldn’t stop listening but he had another idea for the verses.

“We were writing and kicking ideas back and forth through Instagram DM because he doesn’t have a phone.”

“We were like ‘let’s just find a few hours when we’re in LA to write it and finish it’, so that’s what we did and we wrote it in a few hours.”

When Amanda then asked what it was like working with Ed, the star added: “We wrote both the verses in a few hours.

“He works really, really fast and I love that too because it keeps me focussed.”

After the success of her recent film Cinderella, Camila went on to hint that she could get back to acting very soon.

“I can’t really say anything about it but there are definitely plans,” she said.

Finally, the star opened up about her new album which is due out on April 8th.

“I’m so excited, I feel like it’s my best album and I’m so proud of it I can’t wait for people to hear it.

“Before this album I didn’t know whether I wanted to tour, this album has made me want to do shows and tour.”

