Heart Breakfast are joined by Christmas Choirs this December

Heart Breakfast meets Christmas choirs. Picture: Heart

Jamie and Amanda are being joined by Christmas Choirs every week this December.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’re not feeling Christmassy yet, Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden is sure to get you in the mood.

After turning on Christmas earlier this month, the team are now meeting a whole host of talented choirs to turn up the feel good festive spirit.

As well as singing our favourite seasonal classics from the likes of Bublé and Maria, the choirs will also be giving the Heart Breakfast jingle a glittery makeover.

Check out all the choirs who have visited Heart so far...

West End Musical Choir

First up, the West End Musical Choir joined Jamie and Amanda in the studio with their seasonal covers on December 3rd.

London's adult non-audition musical theatre Choir is made up of Charlie, Amy, Julie, Maxine and Olly.

They wowed us with some classics including it’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?, Have Yourself A Merry Little Xmas and We Wish You A Merry Xmas.

Of course, the choir also gave Jamie and Amanda a rendition of the Heart Breakfast jingle.