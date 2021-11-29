Nominate someone to be a Heart Breakfast Christmas Hero

29 November 2021, 13:32

Nominate someone special who deserves a special Christmas
Nominate someone special who deserves a special Christmas. Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden want to celebrate the people who spend their Christmas helping others.

This Christmas on Heart Breakfast, we want to celebrate YOUR Christmas Heroes!

There are some really amazing people out there who don’t get to properly experience the magic of Christmas because they are so busy looking after or helping others.

We want you to tell us all about the person in your life who’s giving extra this year. They might be:

  • A doctor or a nurse who spends every Christmas period working.
  • One of our amazing emergency response teams who work long hours keeping us safe.
  • A shift worker who is awake after we’ve gone to bed.
  • An amazing volunteer who is always busy helping others at Christmas.

It could be your mum, dad, sister, brother, auntie, uncle, colleague or even your best friend.  

Tell us about them below, and we could be calling you back to get you on Heart Breakfast and celebrate YOUR Christmas Hero!

Thank you for your nomination!

