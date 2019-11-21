Jamie and Amanda's Christmas Heroes

21 November 2019, 11:19

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden want to hear about those who make other people's Christmas special
Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden want to hear about those who make other people's Christmas special. Picture: Heart

This year, we want to celebrate YOUR Christmas heroes, tell us about the person in your life who sacrifices their precious family time for the good of others, and we'll share their story on Heart Breakfast.

There are some really amazing people out there who don’t get to properly experience the magic of Christmas because they are so busy looking after or helping others.

That's why this Christmas, we want to share their story and spread the true love and joy of the season - but we need your help!

Tell us all about your Christmas Hero and we could be chatting to them live on Heart Breakfast.

It could be your mum, dad, sister, brother, auntie, uncle or even your best friend.

They might be a doctor or a nurse who spends every Christmas period working.

They could be one of our amazing emergency response teams who work long hours keeping us safe.

They could be a shift worker who is awake after we’ve gone to bed.

They could be an amazing volunteer who is always busy helping others at Christmas.

Or they could have another reason for why they miss out on special family moments.

If you know a Christmas Hero, we want to hear from you!

We will be sharing the stories of Christmas Heroes on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden throughout December. By nominating a special person, you are agreeing to pass their contact details to us so we can surprise them with a phonecall. There is no cash prize involved in this feature.

