Jamie and Amanda want to crash your Zoom call

Here's how to get Jamie and Amanda on your video call... Picture: Heart

Got a video meeting coming up at work? Why not thrill your colleagues by surprising them with a surprise visit from Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda?

Everything moved online last year, and all those in-person work meetings turned into video calls, so we thought we’d have some fun with your workplace.

If you’ve got a big Zoom meeting coming up, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden want to crash it!

Jamie and Amanda might pretend to be the new company manager, they might try to slip in some secret code words, or even just come on to liven up the call!

Tell us a little bit about who you are, what you do and the what your upcoming meeting is about, and we could be getting in touch to surprise your colleagues soon…