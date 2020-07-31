Jamie and Amanda's Cringe Files: We want to hear your most embarrassing stories

31 July 2020, 13:23

Jamie and Amanda want to hear your most embarrassing stories... and share them with the nation
Jamie and Amanda want to hear your most embarrassing stories... and share them with the nation. Picture: Heart

We've all had a moment where we want the ground to open up and swallow us - and in hindsight, they're usually pretty funny - what's yours?

Heart Breakfast are looking for brave listeners to share their most embarrassing stories live on air.

Do you have a funny or awkward moment that you'd like to tell Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden?

Perhaps you called your boss mum, forgot the name of your partner at the altar, or sent a text with a rude typo to someone very important - or worse!

Whatever happened we'd love to hear it - and so would the rest of the UK.

Remember, a problem shared is a problem halved, and who knows? Hearing your cringiest moment might make someone else feel a lot better about their own!

Please use the form below to send your story - and we might be in touch soon.

Thanks for sending your story!

Someone from the Heart Breakfast team might be in touch soon.

