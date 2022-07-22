Exclusive

Daisy Edgar Jones reveals terrifying alligator experience with filming new movie

22 July 2022, 08:24

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Normal People star Daisy Edgar Jones joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Daisy Edgar Jones told Heart Breakfast all about a terrifying experience she had while filming her new film.

The Normal People star dropped by the Heart Breakfast studio to chat about her new film Where The Crawdads Sing.

Produced by Reese Witherspoon, tells the story of a young girl who raises herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina.

Chatting about filming, Daisy said there were a few moments she felt a bit on edge.

Daisy Edgar Jones starred in Normal People
Daisy Edgar Jones starred in Normal People. Picture: Alamy

“There was a lot of alligators in the water and cockroaches and insects to contend with,” Daisy said.

“My friend Taylor (John Smith), who plays Tate in the film, was doing a scene where he was in the water collecting samples and this massive alligator started swimming past.”

Daisy - who played Marianne in Normal People alongside Paul Mescal - also opened up about how she got into acting after joining a Youth Theatre Group.

"I didn’t do drama school," she said, "But I did a Youth Theatre Company and did an open audition and the casting director knew my agent was looking for someone young and put me in touch with him."

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

