Ellie Goulding says becoming a mum has ‘changed her perspective’

By Naomi Bartram

Ellie Goulding joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Ellie Goulding has opened up about how becoming a mum has changed her perspective.

The star dropped by the Heart Breakfast studio to chat to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about her brand new single Easy Lover.

But the mum-of-one - who gave birth in May 2021 - also spoke about how parenthood has changed her music.

“It’s changed my perspective on pretty much everything,” she said.

“It’s such a huge thing for your body and mind to go through, it can’t not affect your music and every single thing you do.”

Ellie Goulding gave birth in May 2021. Picture: Instagram

Giving more details about her upcoming album, Ellie continued: “You’d think this album was going to be very emotional and lots of ballads, but its the opposite so I don’t know what it says about me as a mum.

“I started this album as when I was pregnant i think I was avoiding it, didn't tell anyone for so long, just in denial, so I carried on making music a lot of dance music.

“Then when i had arthur I went back to the studio in panic mode like ‘I need to make more music’”.

Ellie and her husband Caspar Jopling welcomed little Arthur last year.

When Amanda asked how he was getting on, Ellie said: “He’s just about walking and he's quite a big boy so a lot to carry around.

“He’s amazing such a character, he hasn’t quite said his first word but I keep trying to say ‘mama’”.

