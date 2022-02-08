Exclusive

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz takes on the ultimate Disney lyric challenge

By Alice Dear

Stephanie Beatriz joined Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this week where she earned her Disney fan status.

Stephanie Beatriz, 40, caught up with Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Tuesday's show following the huge success of Disney's Encanto and – of course – the hit motion-picture song We Don't Talk About Bruno.

The actress, also known for playing Rosa in hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, voices Encanto's protagonist Mirabel Madrigal and lends her beautiful vocals to the soundtrack which includes tracks such as Waiting On A Miracle, The Family Madrigal and All Of You.

During her time chatting to Jamie and Amanda, Stephanie took on the ultimate Disney lyrical challenge to see just how many of the classic movies the actress remembers.

You can watch how Stephanie did in the challenge in the player above.

