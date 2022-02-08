Exclusive

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz takes on the ultimate Disney lyric challenge

8 February 2022, 08:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stephanie Beatriz joined Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this week where she earned her Disney fan status.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stephanie Beatriz, 40, caught up with Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Tuesday's show following the huge success of Disney's Encanto and – of course – the hit motion-picture song We Don't Talk About Bruno.

The actress, also known for playing Rosa in hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, voices Encanto's protagonist Mirabel Madrigal and lends her beautiful vocals to the soundtrack which includes tracks such as Waiting On A Miracle, The Family Madrigal and All Of You.

During her time chatting to Jamie and Amanda, Stephanie took on the ultimate Disney lyrical challenge to see just how many of the classic movies the actress remembers.

You can watch how Stephanie did in the challenge in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Eddie Boxshall has shared a cryptic message about his split from Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares cryptic message about shock split

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black skirt and red jumper

Celebrities

Sammy Winward left Emmerdale seven years ago

Inside Emmerdale star Sammy Winward's life seven years after leaving soap

TV & Movies

Masked Singer fans think Panda said her name live on air

Masked Singer fans convinced Panda accidentally said her name live on air

TV & Movies

Michelle Williams speaks to Dev

Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams Masked Singer wants to keep wearing Rockhopper's outfits

TV & Movies

No Return was filmed in Spain

Where was No Return filmed? Locations in Spain and Manchester revealed

TV & Movies

No Return episode guide

No Return episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when is it on?

TV & Movies

Is No Return a true story? Here's what we know...

Is ITV’s No Return based on a true story?

TV & Movies

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is starring in ITV's No Return

No Return cast: How old is Louis Ashbourne Serkis and who are his famous parents?

TV & Movies

Chloe is airing throughout February

Chloe episode guide: How many episodes are there of the BBC drama and when is it next on?

TV & Movies

Aled Jones reveals secrets from the Masked Singer

Aled Jones shares secrets from the Masked Singer after Traffic Cone reveal

TV & Movies

Kirstie Allsopp said it 'enrages' her when people say they can't afford to buy a house

Kirstie Allsopp says youngsters can afford a house if they give up Netflix, coffee and the gym

Celebrities

Here's where BBC's Chloe was filmed

Where is Chloe filmed? Locations around Bristol revealed

TV & Movies

The full cast list for Chloe revealed

Chloe cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

All of these pink wines are perfect for a February 14th toast

Valentine's Day 2022: Boozy gifts and bottles of fizz for gifting and cocktail ideas

Lifestyle