Heart's Showbiz Kid: Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are searching for our next celebrity interviewer!

26 February 2026, 08:00

Heart's Showbiz Kid
Heart's Showbiz Kid. Picture: Heart/Global
Heart

By Heart

Our nationwide search has begun… we're officially on the lookout for Heart Breakfast's Showbiz Kid!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden are searching the country for a young Heart listener to interview the stars and brush shoulders with the rich and the famous.

We’re getting the Showbiz Kid to join us for the world’s biggest celebrity interviews… and we want it to be YOU!

Do you think you can help us get the most out of our guests and get all the latest celeb goss?! Is the little one in your family an absolute natural chatterbox?!

If so, then we need YOU to get involved!

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie & Amanda for all the details!

Full terms and conditions for the competition and how to enter can be found here.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Cruz Beckham proved musical talent runs in the family as he kicked off his UK tour in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Cruz Beckham pays playful Spice Girls tribute on first night of UK tour

Showbiz

The Love Island All Stars cast 2026 are back in the UK after six weeks in the villa

Love Island All Stars cast return to the UK - here are all the pictures

Love Island

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK? Start date confirmed

Married at First Sight

Jack Whitehall is back presenting the BRIT Awards in 2026

When are the BRIT Awards 2026? Channel, time, duration and more

TV & Movies

The medical sitcom will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Scrubs revival release date – how to watch the new episodes in the UK

TV & Movies

Below is the full list of stars performing at the BRIT Awards 2026.

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026?

Music

Jimmy Carr and co-presenter Roisin Conaty are back for season two of Last One Laughing

Last One Laughing confirms seasons 2 start date for March 2026

TV & Movies

The TV star's husband shared a heartbreaking update on her Alzheimer’s.

Fiona Phillips's husband says Alzheimer's causes star to feel 'frightened' and 'depressed'

Celebrities

Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie have big plans for their prize pot

Love Island All Star winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have a plan for their prize money

Love Island

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell's first child together is a little baby boy.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share baby update as fans 'convinced' she's given birth

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some amazing couples

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together

Love Island

Hilary Duff told fans she was struggling to process Robert Carradine's death.

Hilary Duff leads tributes to Lizzie McGuire star Robert Carradine after actor's death, aged 71

Celebrities

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue's 25th anniversary UK tour for 2026: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Music

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

Showbiz

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned.

Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

Love Island

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie.

Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday