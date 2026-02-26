Heart's Showbiz Kid: Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are searching for our next celebrity interviewer!

Heart's Showbiz Kid. Picture: Heart/Global

By Heart

Our nationwide search has begun… we're officially on the lookout for Heart Breakfast's Showbiz Kid!

Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden are searching the country for a young Heart listener to interview the stars and brush shoulders with the rich and the famous.

We’re getting the Showbiz Kid to join us for the world’s biggest celebrity interviews… and we want it to be YOU!

Do you think you can help us get the most out of our guests and get all the latest celeb goss?! Is the little one in your family an absolute natural chatterbox?!

If so, then we need YOU to get involved!

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie & Amanda for all the details!

Full terms and conditions for the competition and how to enter can be found here.