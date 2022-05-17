Exclusive

Iain Stirling goes head-to-head with Amanda Holden in the ultimate penalty shoot out

17 May 2022, 09:51

Love Island's Iain Stirling played Heart Breakfast's Glove Island game this morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Stirling took on Heart Breakfast's very own Amanda Holden in a game of 'Glove Island' this morning.

The comedian appeared on the show to chat about all things Love Island, Soccer Aid and his brand new stand up show Failing Upwards.

But Jamie Theakston was keen to put his footwork to the test with a penalty shoot out, and he even roped in former Love Islander Mike Boateng to be a goal keeper.

First up, Amanda managed to get one in the net, before Iain also got one in the top corner.

Unfortunately, Amanda missed the next two shots and Iain took home the trophy.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Failing Upwards is out on Prime Video on May 27.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

