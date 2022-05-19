Exclusive

Jon Hamm had a hilarious reaction to being offered the Top Gun role with Tom Cruise

By Naomi Bartram

Jon Hamm appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Jon Hamm stopped by Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning to talk all things Top Gun: Maverick.

The Mad Men star plays Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson in the sequel to the 1986 classic and has said he was over the moon to work alongside Tom Cruise.

He explained that he had a hilarious reaction when the bosses offered him the role, not even letting them finish the question before he agreed.

“This idea of working with Tom Cruise on Top Gun is mindblowing,” he told Jamie and Amanda.

“His enthusiasm for making movies, not just in this movie - which means a lot to him as it's essentially the movie that started his global superstar career - but movies in general.

Jon Hamm has opened up about working with Tom Cruise on the new Top Gun film. Picture: Getty Images

“He loves making movies, that enthusiasm is infectious, you get energised by it, everyone should make a movie with Tom Cruise.”

After its release, Top Gun went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 198 and is one of the most iconic films of the decade.

The sequel picks up with main character Captain Peter ‘Maverick’ Mitchell who is now a test pilot and actively attempting to dodge the advancement in rank that would force him to stop flying.

Top Gun is set for release on 25th May 2022.

