Exclusive

Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom's worst habit

17 January 2022, 08:29 | Updated: 17 January 2022, 08:34

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Katy Perry spoke to Heart Breakfast moments after coming off stage in Las Vegas.

Katy Perry has lifted the lid on living with Orlando Bloom - and revealed that the handsome actor does have some bad habits!

She told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that the 45-year-old Brit actor is obsessed with flossing his teeth, and often leaves used bits of floss around the house - including next to her side of the bed.

The couple are parents to Daisy, 16-months, and Katy added that this Christmas was so magical for the family as the tot is old enough to take more of an interest in the festivities.

Check out what Katy had to say about Orlando's bad habits, birthday, and Adele...

Katy was on the show to promote her new single, When I'm Gone (W.I.G).

Last week Ricky Gervais laughed off Amanda's suggestion that he reignite his pop career.

