Exclusive

Letters to Lapland: Watch Father Christmas pick winners in his grotto

7 December 2021, 00:01

We are sending Heart listeners on a wonderful Christmas holiday with our Letters To Lapland competition
We are sending Heart listeners on a wonderful Christmas holiday with our Letters To Lapland competition. Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

All this week we are sending Heart listeners and their families on an unforgettable trip to Lapland!

All this week, Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are sending lucky listeners and their families off o Lapland to meet Father Christmas.

After turning on Christmas earlier this month, they are turning up the feel good festive spirit even more, with a bit of help from the 'Big Man' in the red suit himself!

You can find out more about the competition and how to enter here, and watch the winners from each morning below.

On Monday The O'Riordan Family found out they’ve won an incredible trip to Lapland all thanks to our friends at TalkTalk!

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Mark Wright Jess Wright uncle

Mark Wright gushes about becoming an uncle after sister Jess announces pregnancy
People can't make their minds up on this unusual Christmas tree trend

People left baffled by mysterious 'invisible' Christmas tree trend

Christmas

When does the final of I'm A Celeb take place?

When is the final of I'm A Celeb 2021?

TV & Movies

Heart Breakfast meets Christmas choirs

Heart Breakfast are joined by Christmas Choirs this December

A congratulations is in order...

Britain's Got Talent child star from Stavros Flatley is going to be a dad

Celebrities

An employer is furious about paying towards their boss' gift

Employee furious after being asked to pay £15 towards CEO's Christmas present

Lifestyle

Arlene Phillips reveals I'm A Celebrity stars were given food, TV and even hair-dye during storm isolation

Arlene Phillips reveals I'm A Celebrity stars were given food, TV and even hair-dye during storm isolation

TV & Movies

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

TV & Movies

The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image)

'My mother-in-law has vetoed my baby name as it makes her uncomfortable'

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer is BACK

Masked Singer UK season 3 contestants: full list of costumes including Panda and Traffic Cone

TV & Movies

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their second baby

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt reveal they’re expecting second baby in adorable clip

Love Island 2021

Holly Willoughby is wearing sparkles on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sequinned skirt from Rixo

Celebrities

Arlene Phillips would have received her full fee

How much money did Arlene Phillips make on I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Snow could be coming to the UK this week

UK weather: Four inches of snow to fall this week as Storm Barra batters Britain

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has transformed Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon unveils 'magical' Christmas transformation at Pickle Cottage

Celebrities