Lioness Fran Kirby urges all schools to let girls play football after Euro win

Lioness Fran Kirby joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning.

After a record-breaking football match, Lioness Fran Kirby dropped by the Heart Breakfast studios to chat about her Euro win.

And the 29-year-old has now urged all schools to allow young girls to be able to play the sport if they want to.

“I think the time is now, everyone has to jump on this,” Fran said, continuing: “Some schools still don't allow girls to play football and girls should have the option to play if they want to.”

Fran Kirby played in the Euro 2022 final. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about what the past week has been like since the Lionesses lifted the trophy, Fran said: “It’s been incredible, it's been something I thought would never happen.

“It’s just super special to be a part of, to be there at Wembley to see everyone supporting us, hopefully it can grow the sport even more.”

England won 2-1 against Germany on Sunday after the game went into extra time.

And it’s fair to say the team have been busy celebrating, as Fran revealed: “There was a party in the changing room after the game.

“Then we got on the bus and went back to the hotel with friends and family which was going until 2am and then had to be up at 9:30am for a meeting and then to Trafalgar Square.”

