Exclusive

Heart Breakfast live from Birmingham: Follow the live blog as we celebrate the Commonwealth Games

28 July 2022, 15:37

Heart Breakfast is live from Birmingham
Heart Breakfast is live from Birmingham. Picture: Heart
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman are live from Birmingham this morning.

It’s a very exciting day for Heart Breakfast on Friday, as the whole team has headed down to Birmingham.

In celebration of the Commonwealth Games kicking off in the city, Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman have travelled to the city.

Heart will be catching up with athletes, including Max Whitlock, Chris Hoy and Kadeena Cox!

They'll also be joined by Birmingham's Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey, Denise Lewis and the owners of the Birmingham curry house that recently hosted Tom Cruise.

There's plenty of chances for you to get involved too as Jamie and Zoe have got tickets to give away to the Commonwealth Games throughout the show!

Keep up to date with all the excitement by reading our live blog...

Heart Breakfast, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Love Island's Andrew Le Page looks totally different with long hair

Love Island's Andrew Le Page is unrecognisable with long hair in unearthed snaps

TV & Movies

Sue Radford met her granddaughter this week

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares adorable moment she met 13th grandchild for the first time

Celebrities

A couple bought an entire village in France

Couple who couldn't afford home in the UK buy entire village in France

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has to pay almost £1,000 for meal on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces paying £900 per meal on huge family holiday

Celebrities

Paddy has broken his social media silence following his split from Christine

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence following Christine split

Celebrities

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen were dumped from Love Island

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

TV & Movies

Kate Ferdinand has tragically suffered a miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand 'heartbroken' as she shares loss of second child with Rio

Celebrities

Here's the Love Island stars who went back to their day jobs after the

All the Love Island contestants who went back to their day jobs

TV & Movies

Junior has played his first ever gig

Peter Andre is a 'proud pops' as son Junior does his first gig

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon's wedding details have been revealed

Stacey Solomon's wedding details revealed including 'Cinderella' dress and emotional first dance

Celebrities

Who will leave Love Island tonight?

Love Island fans spot sign Paige Thorne and Adam Collard 'will be dumped from villa tonight'

TV & Movies

Jaime Winston will play a young Peggy in the special episode

Jaime Winstone to play young Peggy Mitchell in special Eastenders flashback episode

TV & Movies

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

How to watch the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Lifestyle

Here's where the stars of The Tweenies are now

Here’s where the Tweenies stars are now 20 years after show

TV & Movies

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

Lifestyle