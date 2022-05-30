Exclusive

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire winner Paul Clymer opens up on what he wants to do with the money

30 May 2022, 09:52

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Make Me A Millionaire winner Paul Clymer returned to the Heart Breakfast studio this morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After his epic win on Heart's Make Me A Millionaire on Friday, Paul Clymer returned to the studios this morning.

Paul went home with a whopping £1million last week after he chose winning box number 30 in our record breaking game.

And joining Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden back in the studio this morning along with partner Martyne and their three children, Paul revealed he has no idea what he wants to do with the money.

"I had my pipe dreams," he admitted, adding: "I have no idea what I’m going to do with it."

Martyne added that they hadn't had time to spend any of the money yet as they've been so busy with the kids, as she said: "You’ve got to be sensible, it’s about the kids."

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

Lifestyle

Stacey has opened up about her financial struggles

Stacey Solomon shares financial struggles she faced after becoming a mum at 17

Celebrities

The Love Island couples still together in 2022

Which Love Island couples are still together?

The first Love Island contestant has been revealed

Love Island contestants 2022: See the full line up including Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen

TV & Movies

You could get a 6p pint today

You can buy pints for 6p at pubs today with secret Jubilee codeword - see the full list

Lifestyle

Love Island bosses have signed up the first ever deaf contestant

Love Island 2022 'signs up first ever deaf contestant'

TV & Movies

Jenny has revealed she won't be returning to Gogglebox this series

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby gives health update following hospital stay

Gogglebox

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock said a sad farewell to Duncan Wood

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle actor devastated as he says emotional goodbye to co-star

TV & Movies

Tammy Girl is back!

Iconic 00s brand Tammy Girl has made a comeback

Lifestyle

Paul has won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022: Paul Clymer wins £1,000,000!

Only On Heart

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

What to buy your dad this Father's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas this year

Lifestyle

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings, new study claims

Lifestyle

Everything we know about Marcus Rashford's fiancée

Who is Marcus Rashford's fiancee Lucia Loi?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked on This Morning

This Morning caller scammed out of £2,000 by 'actor' promising a meet and greet

This Morning