Heart's Make Me A Millionaire winner Paul Clymer opens up on what he wants to do with the money

By Naomi Bartram

Make Me A Millionaire winner Paul Clymer returned to the Heart Breakfast studio this morning.

After his epic win on Heart's Make Me A Millionaire on Friday, Paul Clymer returned to the studios this morning.

Paul went home with a whopping £1million last week after he chose winning box number 30 in our record breaking game.

And joining Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden back in the studio this morning along with partner Martyne and their three children, Paul revealed he has no idea what he wants to do with the money.

"I had my pipe dreams," he admitted, adding: "I have no idea what I’m going to do with it."

Martyne added that they hadn't had time to spend any of the money yet as they've been so busy with the kids, as she said: "You’ve got to be sensible, it’s about the kids."

