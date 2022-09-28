Exclusive

Mel C wants to headline Glastonbury 2023 with Spice Girls

Mel C joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in the Heart Breakfast studio on Wednesday.

Mel C has said she’d love to perform at next year’s Glastonbury festival with the Spice Girls.

Sporty Spice appeared on the Heart Breakfast show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning to chat all about her new book ‘Who I Am: My Story’.

But when talk turned to a Spice Girls reunion, Mel, 48, admitted she’d love to headline the biggest festival in the country.

“Glastonbury, I wish, there’s no plans at the moment but let's all collectively manifest it,” she said.

“Let's make this happen, let’s manifest spice girls at Glasto.”

Mel C has opened up about her time in the Spice Girls. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere in the chat, Mel C opened up about struggling to tell her story in the past over fears of it being judged.

“I’ve had some tough times and I think I was always scared,” she said, continuing: “It took me until 2019 being back on stage with the girls to reflect differently to acknowledge I have an incredible story.

“So much has been written about myself and the other girls. To put it in your own words is really nice, it’s my version of the truth.”

The Spice Girls star admitted it was ‘hard to write’, continuing: “Obviously I have done the most incredible things, I have achieved my childhood dreams, I’m 48-years-old and a lot has gone on in that time."

Mel C also bravely opened up about struggling with her mental health and battling an eating disorder, as she added: “If somebody could benefit from the pain I’ve been through it's worth doing it.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

