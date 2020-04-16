Amanda Holden mows her lawn in a wedding dress as she gets glammed up during lockdown

The Heart Breakfast presenter won't let coronavirus stop her from from looking her best... even if the only place she can go is her garden.

Most people put on some grotty shorts to mow the lawn, but not Heart's Amanda Holden.

The Heart Breakfast presenter slipped in to her wedding dress to give her mower a whizz around the garden.

Amanda, who wed husband Chris Hughes in December 2008, slipped easily back in to the ivory gown - and beamed as she showed off her gardening skills to fans on social media.

She captioned the Instagram clip: "Nice day for a good mowing! ☀️ Hope it puts a smile on your face. Why not join me... post a video of an unusual thing you can do in a wedding dress."

The fun clip comes shortly after Amanda chatted to a group of similar fun-loving ladies who had started a campaign to get people 'putting their bins out in their ball gowns'.

Amanda has been keeping herself busy in lockdown, and last week revealed she had dyed youngest daughter Holly's hair a cute shade of pink.