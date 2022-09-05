Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden wake up the nation in new advert

By Alice Dear

Jamie's joining you during your morning workout and Amanda's dancing in your kitchen in the new Heart ad campaign.

Heart, the UK's biggest commercial radio brand, have teamed up with Amazon for the first time for a brand new ad campaign.

Starring Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the advert sees the radio duo waking up the nation to Lizzo's hit song About Damn Time.

As people wake up and start their day, they're joined by Jamie and Amanda by simply saying: "Alexa, play Heart".

You can watch the new trailer in the player above.

