Exclusive

Royal butler Grant Harrold opens up about working with 'fun' Prince Charles

Royal butler Grant Harrold joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee right around the corner, Royal butler Grant Harrold shared some royal secrets about his time working in the palace.

Grant worked as a butler for Prince Charles from 2004 to 2011 and has said the future King has a different side to him.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, he said: "Prince Charles was an absolute gentleman he's great fun.

"I got to see him off duty and he would make everyone laugh and that was so nice."

He added: "After a couple of months of being there, I realised there was nothing to be scared of."

Grant went on to tell a story where he hid in a cupboard from the Prince of Wales because he had no idea how to greet him.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart