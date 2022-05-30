Exclusive

Royal butler Grant Harrold opens up about working with 'fun' Prince Charles

30 May 2022, 09:28 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 09:36

Royal butler Grant Harrold joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee right around the corner, Royal butler Grant Harrold shared some royal secrets about his time working in the palace.

Grant worked as a butler for Prince Charles from 2004 to 2011 and has said the future King has a different side to him.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, he said: "Prince Charles was an absolute gentleman he's great fun.

"I got to see him off duty and he would make everyone laugh and that was so nice."

He added: "After a couple of months of being there, I realised there was nothing to be scared of."

Grant went on to tell a story where he hid in a cupboard from the Prince of Wales because he had no idea how to greet him.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

Lifestyle

Stacey has opened up about her financial struggles

Stacey Solomon shares financial struggles she faced after becoming a mum at 17

Celebrities

The Love Island couples still together in 2022

Which Love Island couples are still together?

The first Love Island contestant has been revealed

Love Island contestants 2022: See the full line up including Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen

TV & Movies

You could get a 6p pint today

You can buy pints for 6p at pubs today with secret Jubilee codeword - see the full list

Lifestyle

Love Island bosses have signed up the first ever deaf contestant

Love Island 2022 'signs up first ever deaf contestant'

TV & Movies

Jenny has revealed she won't be returning to Gogglebox this series

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby gives health update following hospital stay

Gogglebox

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock said a sad farewell to Duncan Wood

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle actor devastated as he says emotional goodbye to co-star

TV & Movies

Tammy Girl is back!

Iconic 00s brand Tammy Girl has made a comeback

Lifestyle

Paul has won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022: Paul Clymer wins £1,000,000!

Only On Heart

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

What to buy your dad this Father's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas this year

Lifestyle

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings, new study claims

Lifestyle

Everything we know about Marcus Rashford's fiancée

Who is Marcus Rashford's fiancee Lucia Loi?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked on This Morning

This Morning caller scammed out of £2,000 by 'actor' promising a meet and greet

This Morning